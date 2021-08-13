(Newser) – Shia LeBeouf has been living under the radar for a while, reportedly in treatment and otherwise avoiding the spotlight after being accused of abuse by ex-girlfriend FKA Twigs. Now, Variety reports the 35-year-old actor might be lined up for a "comeback." Abel Ferrara, the director behind such films as The Funeral and Bad Lieutenant, tells the outlet he's recruited LeBeouf to play the role of Italian saint Padre Pio in his next movie, with longtime Ferrara collaborator Willem Dafoe also possibly taking a part. "It's set in Italy right after World War I," Ferrara says. "He was very young before he became a saint, so Shia LaBeouf is going to play the monk."

Ferrara, who'd already made a short documentary on Padre Pio, plans on shooting the film in Italy's Puglia region starting at the end of October. At least one person isn't happy to hear about LeBeouf's shot at Hollywood redemption, per E! Online. "Shoots dogs. Beats women. Ummmm I'm gonna pass," Selling Sunset star Chrishell Stause tweeted after hearing about Ferrara's recruitment of LeBeouf, adding sarcastically, "Glad he got a Comeback Role though." In her late 2020 lawsuit, FKA Twigs accused her ex of boasting that he shot dogs around the LA area while prepping for a role. (Read more Shia LaBeouf stories.)