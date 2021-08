She Texted Her Mom From the Theater. Then She Was Dead

(Newser) – On July 26, 18-year-old Rylee Goodrich texted her mother from a showing of The Forever Purge, saying she didn't like the violent movie. The teen, who was on a first date with 19-year-old social media personality Anthony Barajas, was dead before the end of it. Goodrich and Barajas, who died in the hospital days later, were allegedly shot in the Corona, Calif., movie theater by 20-year-old Joseph Jiminez, and their loved ones are struggling to understand why they were killed by a stranger, the Los Angeles Times reports. Jiminez and three friends he arrived with were the only other people in the theater, authorities say. According to court documents, the three friends left because Jiminez was behaving strangely and they were worried he had a gun.

The friends—who did not contact police or warn anybody else about Jiminez—were still in the parking lot when Jiminez ran from the theater and sped away in his car. Former federal prosecutor Laurie Levenson tells the Press-Enterprise that while the friends did not act like "good citizens," their inaction was not a crime. After his arrest, Jiminez blamed voices in his head for the shooting, saying he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia eight months earlier but had stopped taking his medication. His arraignment on murder charges has been postponed until Sept. 27 but schizophrenia has not been mentioned in court, the Times reports. Investigators say he did not know Barajas or Goodrich and had no contact with them before the shooting.