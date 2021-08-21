(Newser) – Some bizarre stuff has been happening on golf courses lately, and an incident Friday at the Northern Trust golf tournament at New Jersey's Liberty National Golf Course continued the streak. CBS Sports reports that Hideki Matsuyama was on the 10th hole during the tourney's second round when he hit a ball that landed on a cart path, taking a couple of bounces before landing in a most unusual place: a spectator's shirt. "It went between my legs, hit my knee, and somehow rolled up into my shirt," the stunned man, standing as still as he could, told reporters.

The spectator remained in place until Matsuyama made his way over, laughing at his predicament. "You?" he asked the man, as the crowd laughed. After Matsuyama marked the spot, the spectator was given the OK to shake his shirt and allow the ball to roll out onto the grass. "If he was a true fan, he would literally give him the shirt off his back," an announcer joked. "A wayward drive into ... a guy's SHIRT?!" the PGA Tour's Twitter account tweeted, along with a laugh emoji. The Golf Channel notes that Matsuyama, "ever the gentleman," signed the ball and presented it to the fan. (Read more golf stories.)