Sha'Carri Richardson: 'I'm Not Done'

(Newser) – Sha'Carri Richardson had a very disappointing weekend at the Prefontaine Classic—but the 21-year-old sprinter says she is far from finished. Richardson, who won the 100 meters at the US Olympic trials in June but was disqualified due to marijuana use, finished in last place in a field of nine in the 100 meters Saturday, the New York Times reports. The three Jamaican sprinters who took gold, silver, and bronze at the Olympics finished first, second, and third, with Elaine Thompson-Herah breaking her Olympic record of 10.61 seconds. She finished in 10.54 seconds and is closing in on Florence Griffith Joyner's world record of 10.49, set in 1988, reports the AP.

Richardson, in her first race since her suspension, finished in 11.14 seconds. She finished in 10.86 seconds on the same track in June. "I'm not upset with myself at all," she told NBC afterward. "This is one race. I'm not done." "I'm the sixth-fastest woman in this game, ever, and can't nobody ever take that away from me," she added. "Congratulations to the people that won, but they're not done seeing me yet—period." Yahoo reports that Richardson fired back at a critic on Twitter, who said, "I feel I coulda beat Sha carri and all yes." She tweeted several laughing emojis in response, saying, "I'll triple your whole year salary if you can."