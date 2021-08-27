(Newser) – Tom Cruise is out a whole lot of luggage, as well as other belongings, after someone boosted the Beemer he was using while filming the next installment in the Mission: Impossible franchise in England, reports Page Six. Sources say Cruise was "hopping mad" after the BMW X7 was stolen early Tuesday from its parking space outside the Grand Hotel in Birmingham, per the Sun, which adds that the luggage inside the vehicle was worth "thousands of pounds."

How the thieves apparently pulled off their technologically savvy crime, per the tabloid: They used a transmitter to capture a signal from the BMW, then bounce it to the car's keyless ignition fob in a nearby hotel, unlocking the door. There's a relatively safe, barrier-protected parking lot about eight minutes away by foot from the hotel, but the BMW wasn't thought to have been parked there. Instead, the car was said to be located right around the corner from the local police station. Thanks to the vehicle's electronic tracking device, police were soon able to track down the Beemer, sans luggage, in neighboring Smethwick.

This isn't the first non-movie-related excitement that has swirled around the 59-year-old actor during his UK stay. Warwickshire resident Alison Webb told the BBC earlier this week that two men showed up at her home and told her a "VIP" in a helicopter was running late and needed somewhere to land, but that no nearby airport was open. Webb agreed to let the chopper land in her yard, and out popped Cruise, who took pics with her family and offered her kids a helicopter ride. "Absolutely bonkers," Webb says. (Read more Tom Cruise stories.)