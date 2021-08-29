Child Actor Matthew Mindler Found Dead Near College

(Newser) – A former child actor who's appeared on the big screen alongside Zooey Deschanel and Paul Rudd was found dead Saturday after being reported missing from his Pennsylvania university on Wednesday. Per Variety, Matthew Mindler, known for 2011's Our Idiot Brother, was found dead in Manor Township near Millersville University, where the 19-year-old was a first-year student. Per NBC News, he was last seen leaving his dorm in the college's West Villages and walking toward a parking lot late Tuesday.

story continues below

He did not attend class the following day. Per a statement from the university, Mindler's body was taken to the Lancaster County Forensic Center for further investigation. "This is a time of grief for the family, our campus and the community," university president Daniel A. Wubah said. "I ask that the campus community come together to support each other, and our students, during this difficult time." Authorities did not disclose a cause of death. (Read more celebrity death stories.)