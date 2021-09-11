(Newser) – For Brian Woodle, the day he and his wife opened up their new auto repair shop was the culmination of a longtime goal. "I love working on vehicles and it has always been my dream," the 46-year-old from Callahan, Fla., says, per a Florida Lottery release, which adds that Woodle had even more good news head his way on grand opening day: After he'd serviced the last customer and closed down for the night, he won $1 million in the lottery, reports CNN.

story continues below

Woodle explains that, after his shop's first day had drawn to a close, he headed over to a local Circle K and bought a Gold Rush Supreme lottery ticket. "Just like that, we won a million bucks!" he says in the release. The Circle K will get a $2,000 bonus out of the deal for selling the winning ticket, while Woodle, who also appears to have at least two children, has chosen to accept his windfall in one lump sum of $880,000 (Read more uplifting news stories.)