Her Vehicle Shook. Then, 'a Lady Screaming'

(Newser) – An explosion collapsed part of a building Sunday at an apartment complex in suburban Atlanta, news outlets reported. The Dunwoody Police Department wrote on social media that they received a report of an explosion at Arrive Perimeter apartments shortly before 1:30pm. Photos from the scene show part of a building collapsed into heaps, per the AP. "This is a very active scene and the cause of the explosion is under investigation," police wrote.

Officials say at least two people were injured, with at least one person's injuries warranting hospitalization, per WSB-TV. Video from the scene showed some of the collapsed portions of the building as first responders arrived. Eboni Thornton tells the outlet she was in a moving truck outside the building when it felt like something fell on top of the vehicle, causing the whole vehicle to shake. She was shocked at what she saw when she got out of the truck.

"The leasing office was collapsed on the left side, the double doors were blown out, and I could hear a lady screaming her head off," Thornton says. Thornton adds that she saw a couple of people limping and bleeding and being carried out of the rubble. Police say they're working with fire departments to determine the cause of the blast. They asked complex residents not impacted by the explosion to remain in their apartments. Dunwoody is a suburb just north of Atlanta.