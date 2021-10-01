(Newser)
–
The shutdown has been averted, at least temporarily. Now the focus is solely on whether Democrats can reach a compromise on legislation central to President Biden's agenda. The latest:
- Pelosi promise: "There will be a vote today," she told reporters after midnight, per NBC News. "We're not trillions of dollars apart." Pelosi delayed Thursday's vote on a $1 trillion infrastructure plan because it appeared doomed to fail. Progressive members of the party are threatening to torpedo it as part of simultaneous negotiations on a larger $3.5 trillion spending package also in flux.
- Progressives: "Nobody should be surprised that we are where we are, because we've been telling you that for three and a half months,” says Rep. Pramila Jayapal, head of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Her group wants to make sure the $3.5 trillion package isn't stripped of money for programs such as family leave, pre-K, and climate change, per the New York Times.
- Manchin, Sinema: Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema remain the key holdouts. Manchin says he won't support anything more than $1.5 trillion, while Sinema's concerns focus more on the prospect of increased taxes, per Axios. Both have been involved in intense negotiations with the White House and party leaders this week.
- Manchin vs. progressives: The dispute is getting nasty. The West Virginia senator accuses his left-of-center colleagues of "fiscal insanity," while progressives such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez accuse him of hypocrisy, reports the Hill. "Ever notice how 'deficit hawks' vote for record-high defense spending, yet claim bills that help people & challenge lobbyists are 'too much?'" she wrote.
- White House: It's staying publicly diplomatic with Biden's agenda at stake. "A great deal of progress has been made this week, and we are closer to an agreement than ever," said press secretary Jen Psaki late Thursday. "But we are not there yet, and so, we will need some additional time to finish the work, starting tomorrow morning first thing."
- Perspective: "The uncertainty on Capitol Hill marked a sharp contrast from what lawmakers had hoped would be a more joyous occasion for Biden, delivering him his first bipartisan victory," notes the Washington Post. "And it exposed an ever-growing sense of distrust among Democrats that only added to the challenge Pelosi and other leaders face in governing in a time of narrow majorities."
