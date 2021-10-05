Bridgerton Hair and Makeup Designer Dead of COVID

(Newser) – On Sept. 19, Marc Pilcher accepted an Emmy Award for his hair and makeup design work on Bridgerton. Two weeks later, he died of COVID-19. The 53-year-old tested negative for the virus multiple times as he traveled from the UK to Los Angeles and back again for the ceremony, but soon after getting home, he fell ill, Variety reports. His condition got worse over the weekend and he died Sunday. He had no underlying conditions, and had received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. The actress who plays Penelope on the show was among many mourning him online, and the Guardian reports she implored people to "please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger."

story continues below

"Glamorous and extravagant, he brought his flair and style to every design. Never limited in his thought process for his creations, he pushed boundaries and created work never realized before," his family says in a statement. He started his career in London's West End and on other stage productions around the UK, then started working in the film and TV industry in the early 2000s. He designed his first show, The Collection, in 2016, and was nominated for an Academy Award in 2019 for his hairstyling work on Mary Queen of Scots. He received three Hollywood Makeup Artist & Hairstyling Guild Awards for his work on that film, plus the shows Bridgerton and Downton Abbey. (Read more COVID-19 stories.)