Stephanie Grisham's Ex-Boyfriend Sues Her

(Newser) – Stephanie Grisham's White House memoir offers an unflattering look not just at the Trumps, but at a former boyfriend—and now Max Miller, a Republican former White House aide running for Congress in Ohio, is suing Grisham. Miller and Grisham had a romantic relationship, and in her book, which was released Tuesday, Grisham accuses an ex of physical abuse, though he is not named, Newsweek reports. (Allegations of abuse first made headlines in July, when sources talked to media outlets about an incident between the couple last year.) Then, in a Tuesday Washington Post column, Grisham said the Trumps "didn't seem to care" when her relationship with a White House staffer (still not named) turned abusive.

story continues below

It was hours after that column was published that Miller filed suit, the Daily Beast reports. He asked a judge to bar Grisham from repeating the claims from the newspaper column in an interview with CNN scheduled for later in the day, but Grisham did end up telling Jake Tapper during that interview that the relationship had involved "abuse in every way." Miller's lawsuit accuses Grisham of libel and defamation, and says she has no proof of her allegations, which it says she is making simply to sell copies of her book. Miller, whose candidacy is endorsed by Trump, wants damages, a ban on Grisham repeating the allegations, and a restraining order against her. While the request for an immediate temporary restraining order was denied, a hearing was set for Oct. 13. (Read more Stephanie Grisham stories.)