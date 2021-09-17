House Republican Who Voted to Impeach Trump Bows Out

(Newser) – One of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol announced Thursday night he will not seek reelection in Ohio next year, the AP reports. US Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, a former NFL player with a once-bright political future, cited his two young children for his decision and noted “the chaotic political environment that currently infects our country.” He is the first Latino to represent Ohio in Congress. “While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decisions,” Gonzalez said in his statement.

Gonzalez, 36, would have faced Max Miller in the 2022 primary. Trump has endorsed Miller, his former White House and campaign aide, as part of his bid to punish those who voted for his impeachment or blocked his efforts to overturn the results of the election. Trump rallied for Miller this summer. In a statement, Miller's campaign called Gonzalez's announcement Thursday “good news for the voters of our district,” said Gonzalez had “dishonored the office by betraying his constituents” with his impeachment vote. The Ohio Republican Party censured Gonzalez in May for voting to impeach. Gonzalez has stood by his vote in the face of fierce pushback from his party’s conservative wing. He said he plans to spend his time now working to prevent Trump from being elected to the White House again.