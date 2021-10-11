87 Ultra-Runners Rescued From Utah Snowstorm

(Newser) – Early Saturday, a group of ultra-runners set off on what was supposed to be a 50-mile race through Utah's mountains. But that same morning, 12 to 18 inches of snow fell during a storm in those same mountains, leading to the rescue of 87 runners, CBS News reports. The DC Peaks 50 began in East Mountain Wilderness Park in Kaysville at 5am, and by 9:30am, participants were faced with near-whiteout conditions. The race, which was meant to end at Tunnel Springs Park in North Salt Lake, was instead suspended 18.4 miles in, at the top of Farmington Canyon, KUTV reports.

Search and rescue teams on snowmobiles and 4x4s rescued the 87 runners, and all participants were confirmed to be safely off the mountain, though some were treated for hypothermia and released. Many were wearing just T-shirts, shorts, and running shoes. "Just a friendly reminder to be aware of weather conditions before you head out to enjoy the great outdoors," the Davis County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team posted on Facebook. The sheriff pointed out that going into the mountains—the average elevation of the race was 6,604 feet—at this time of year can have unpredictable consequences. "Even a mild rain in the valley can translate to blizzard conditions at higher elevations." (Read more Utah stories.)