(Newser) – The White House is lifting travel restrictions on Nov. 8 for fully vaccinated individuals arriving in the US by air or over land borders. Foreign nationals will be able to travel to the US if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of travel, reports the AP. White House assistant press secretary Kevin Munoz tweeted the change on Friday, adding that "this policy is guided by public health, stringent, and consistent."

The White House announced earlier this week it would lift restrictions on fully vaccinated foreign nationals for nonessential travel at US land borders and ferry crossings with Canada and Mexico in early November. Land and ferry travelers will be required to present proof of vaccination to officials upon request. The CDC has informed airlines that all FDA-approved and authorized vaccines, as well as those that have an Emergency Use Listing from the World Health Organization, are acceptable. The CDC plans to issue guidelines on acceptable proof of vaccination in the coming weeks. (Read more travel restrictions stories.)