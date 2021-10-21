 
Wright Brothers Would've Noticed Goof on License Plate

First design shows Wright Flyer pushing, instead of pulling, a banner
Posted Oct 21, 2021 6:50 PM CDT
The new "Sunrise in Ohio" license plate as unveiled Thursday in Columbus.   (Jessie Balmert/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP)

(Newser) – Ohio's debut of its new license plate failed to take off—because a banner depicted on the plate was attached to the wrong end of the Wright brothers' historic first plane, the Wright Flyer. The new license plate illustrates rays of sunlight beaming into the sky, with a banner that reads “Birthplace of Aviation" draped across the horizon. But the banner, which should have been trailing behind the plane, was attached to its front, the AP reports. Gov. Mike DeWine revealed the plate Thursday morning, per WEWS.

A few hours later, state officials said in a statement that they were aware of the mistake and that it would be corrected to show the banner trailing the plane before Ohioans upgrade their plates. It's not just Ohio that's made this flighty error. The front of the Wright Flyer can easily be mistaken for its back because the plane's propellers were located at the back, instead of the front. The plates are expected to land on the market Dec. 29. The 35,000 plates already made by prison inmates will be recycled, per the Cincinnati Enquirer.

