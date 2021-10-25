Military Surrounds Sudan Prime Minister's House

(Newser) – Military forces detained at least five senior Sudanese government figures on Monday, officials said, as the country's main pro-democracy group called on people to take to the streets to counter an apparent military coup. The Sudanese Professionals’ Association, a group leading demands for a transition to democracy, also said there were internet and phone signal outages across the country, the AP reports. Images from the scene also appear to show the military surrounding the Khartoum home of Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, though CNN reports it's not clear whether he's under house arrest or being protected by the military.

story continues below

A possible takeover by the military would be a major setback for Sudan, which has grappled with a transition to democracy since long-time autocrat Omar al-Bashir was toppled by mass protests. Monday's arrests come after weeks of rising tensions between Sudan’s civilian and military leaders. A failed coup attempt in September fractured the country along old lines, pitting more-conservative Islamists who want a military government against those who toppled al-Bashir more than two years ago in mass protests. In recent days, both camps have taken to the street in demonstrations. The US special envoy for the Horn of Africa, Jeffrey Feltman, held meetings with Sudanese military and civilian leaders Saturday and Sunday in efforts to resolve the dispute.

The arrests of the five government figures were confirmed by two officials who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media. The officials said the detained government members include Industry Minister Ibrahim al-Sheikh; Information Minister Hamza Baloul; Mohammed al-Fiky Suliman, member of the country's ruling transitional body, known as The Sovereign Council; Faisal Mohammed Saleh, a media adviser to the PM; and Ayman Khalid, governor of the state containing the capital, Khartoum. NetBlocks, a group which tracks disruptions across the internet, said the significant disruptions it has seen in Sudan appear "consistent with an internet shutdown."