She Relies on an Iron Lung, Is 'Desperate' for Parts

(Newser) – In 2017, we shared a Gizmodo reporter's experience visiting the last three polio survivors in the US who still rely on an iron lung for survival. One of them was Martha Lillard, who shared her worries about needing to conserve the canvas spiral collars she relies on to provide a vital seal around her neck when she sleeps in her machine each night. Four years later, NPR catches up with the Oklahoma woman, whose fears are largely unchanged—or, perhaps, deepened. Now 73, Lillard explains she has tried other ventilation options, but "the iron lung is the most efficient and the best and the most comfortable way." That leaves her quite literally scrambling for parts.

The machine's belts last a few weeks, the cot inside must be replaced twice a year, and the motor makes it about 12 years. But collars remains the major concern, so much so that she describes herself as "desperate." The collars have a lifespan of a few months, they aren't being manufactured anymore, and she's bought up all the back stock she could find. NPR reports she has a "handful" left. "I try to stretch out, make these collars last longer," Lillard says. "And when they start deteriorating, it gets harder and harder to breathe as they leak more ... That's the most scary thing in my life right now—is not finding anybody that can make those collars." (Read the full story, which talks about how polio has impacted Lillard's life in other ways.)