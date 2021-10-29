(Newser) – Fetty Wap has had his fair share of legal trouble over the past few years, and he's now got another woe to add to the list. WABC reports the 30-year-old rapper, real name William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested Thursday by FBI agents at Citi Field in Queens, NY. Per Rolling Stone, Maxwell is one of six men, including a New Jersey corrections officer, who've been indicted on charges of conspiring to possess and distribute controlled substances including heroin, fentanyl, and substances containing cocaine.

The other five men were also hit with charges related to using firearms connected with drug trafficking, per the indictment. "The defendants transported, distributed, and sold more than 100 kilograms of deadly and addictive drugs, including heroin and fentanyl, on Long Island, deliberately contributing to the opioid epidemic that has devastated our communities and taken too many lives," Breon Peace, US attorney for the Eastern District of New York, says in a release.

"These defendants ran a multimillion-dollar bicoastal drug distribution organization with Suffolk County as their home base," added Suffolk County DA Tim Sini. "They were wholesale drug dealers who pumped massive quantities of narcotics into our communities. ... Thanks to law enforcement's efforts, this prolific supply chain has been cut off." Maxwell was scheduled to perform at the NYC stadium as part of the Rolling Loud music festival, but it doesn't look like he ever made it to the stage on Thursday, per observations on social media.

This isn't Maxwell's first brush with the law. In 2017, he was arrested and charged with DUI after getting caught drag racing in New York City. Then, in 2019, he was accused of assaulting three hotel employees in Las Vegas; most of those battery charges vanished after he put in community service hours. Maxwell has also seen tragedy: In June of this year, his 4-year-old daughter died. Maxwell was set to be arraigned in a Long Island federal court later Friday morning. (Read more Fetty Wap stories.)