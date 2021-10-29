Firefighters Suspended After Drive to Legislator's Office

(Newser) – New York City has pulled six firefighters battling the new coronavirus vaccine mandate who drove a ladder truck to a state senator's office and threatened his staff. The firefighters went to Sen. Zellnor Myrie's Brooklyn office on Friday, the first day the mandate has been in effect. Myrie wasn't there, and a fire spokesperson confirmed that they asked employees where the senator lives, WNBC reports. Witnesses said the firefighters told staff members they'll have "blood on their hands" come Monday, when workers have to vaccinated or go on unpaid leave.

The Ladder 113 group also is accused of saying they wouldn't respond to any fire at the home of the legislator, per ABC. The firefighters were in uniform and on duty at the time, and their truck was in service. Being a state official, Myrie had no role in establishing the city rule. Hundreds of firefighters demonstrated against the mandate outside the mayor's official residence on Thursday, per the AP. The fire department expects to be shorthanded starting next week, and it's planning for as many as 20% of its fire companies to be shut and 20% of its ambulances to be out of service.

"I am outraged," Myrie said, that "on-duty officers who were supposed to be focused on keeping us safe and responding to emergencies would attempt to use their uniforms and their fire truck to intimidate my staff." He said he was satisfied with the suspensions. Commissioner Daniel Nigro said the six firefighters will face disciplinary action. "This is a highly inappropriate act by on duty members of this Department who should only be concerned with responding to emergencies and helping New Yorkers," he said in a statement. (A judge had passed on blocking the mandate.)