Dune Tops Weak Weekend

After a record-breaking start, October's box office closed out quietly this weekend with Dune repeating at No. 1 and two prominent genre newcomers, Last Night in Soho and Antlers, stumbling. Whether it's due to Halloween falling on a Sunday, too many new options, or simply a lack of enthusiasm, moviegoing audiences seemed to have other plans this weekend. Notable exceptions, the AP reports, included the new Wes Anderson pic The French Dispatch.

First place still went to the bigger-budget and wider-release Timothée Chalamet film. In its second weekend in theaters, Dune, which is also available on HBO Max, grossed an additional $15.5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday. Although down a steep 62% from its debut, ticket sales were enough to give it one more week atop the North American charts. With a production budget of $165 million (not including marketing and promotion), Dune has now grossed $69.4 million in North America and $292.1 million globally. Warner Bros. and Legendary last week confirmed plans to go ahead with a sequel that is expected to open exclusively in theaters in 2023.

Halloween Kills, in its third weekend, placed second with $8.5 million. Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho opened in sixth place. Playing on 3,016 screens, the stylish thriller distributed by Focus grossed an estimated $4.2 million. Scott Cooper's Antlers, about a mythical beast terrorizing a blighted Oregon town, also earned an estimated $4.2 million from 2,800 locations. The Searchlight-distributed horror stars Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons. One of the brighter spots of the weekend was The French Dispatch, also distributed by Searchlight, which expanded after a limited debut and made $2.8 million from only 788 total locations. In 10 days of release, it's made $4.6 million.