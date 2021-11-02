(Newser) – Conservative Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri opened a fresh battle in the culture wars with a defense of masculinity, arguing that the left is turning young men into wimpy creatures addicted to porn and video games. That, in turn, triggered a backlash against the 41-year-old. Coverage:

Hawley addressed the National Conservatism Conference over the weekend and addressed the "future of the American man." You can read it in full via the Federalist. He complained that liberals "want to define traditional masculinity as toxic. They want to define the traditional masculine virtues—things like courage and independence and assertiveness—as a danger to society." Big line: "Can we be surprised that after years of being told they are the problem, that their manhood is the problem, more and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness and pornography and video games?" asked Hawley, who's expected to vie for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024. (The Trump supporter famously raised a supportive fist to protesters in DC on Jan. 6.)

