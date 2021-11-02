Hospital Bills Woman $700 for 7-Hour ER Wait

(Newser) – For $100 an hour, Georgia woman Taylor Davis could have visited an upscale spa. Instead, that was how much she was charged for sitting in an emergency room, waiting to be seen. Davis tells Fox 5 that she went to the ER at Emory Decatur Hospital in July with a head injury but she gave up and left after spending seven hours in the waiting room. Weeks later, she received a bill for $688, which the hospital told her was an emergency room visit fee, also known as a facilities fee. "I didn't get my vitals taken, nobody called my name. I wasn't seen at all," Davis says.

Davis says she was told it was the hospital's policy to charge the fee whether a person is seen or not. "When you type in your social, that's it," she tells Fox 5. "You're going to get charged regardless." An email she received from the hospital states: "You get charged before you are seen. Not for being seen. This is hospital protocol. Sorry about that." Davis says she is now very reluctant to go to a hospital for any reason. In a statement, Emory Healthcare said it is "working with the individual to address this matter, and correct inaccuracies that may have been assessed or communicated," per MarketWatch. (Read more hospital stories.)