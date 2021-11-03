Eric Adams Handily Wins New York City Mayor's Race

(Newser) – Democrat Eric Adams has been elected New York City mayor after handily defeating Republican Curtis Sliwa—indeed, the New York Times reports the AP called the race just 10 minutes after the polls closed at 9pm. Adams is the Brooklyn borough president and a former New York City police captain. He will become the city’s second Black mayor (and the 110th in the city's history) and must steer the damaged metropolis through its recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Adams’ victory Tuesday seemed all but assured after he emerged as the winner from a crowded Democratic primary this summer in a city where Democrats outnumber Republicans 7 to 1, and the Hill reports early returns showed Adams taking more than 75% of the vote. Sliwa is the founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol. He ran a campaign punctuated by stunts and his signature red beret, reports the AP. Adams tweeted thanks to his supporters, then added this: "Tonight, we celebrate -- because tomorrow, the real work begins!" Adams will take over for current Mayor Bill de Blasio, who was unable to run due to term limits.