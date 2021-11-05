In NYC, Carrie Bradshaw's Apartment Awaits You

(Newser) – If you're already getting excited for HBO's Sex and the City reboot coming next month, think how excited you'll be for the chance to stay in Carrie Bradshaw's apartment, too. Well, a replica of it, at any rate. That's the offer now on the table from Airbnb, which has listed two one-night stays for two guests in a New York City residence made to look just like the one lived in by the character played by Sarah Jessica Parker, reports the Hill.

"We're opening the doors to the brownstone where it all began," Parker writes in the listing, which notes the apartment will rent out for $23 per night (the Washington Post notes that's a "nod to the show's 23-year history"). Booking opens at 12pm ET on Nov. 8. Miranda, Charlotte, and Miranda won't be there, but Carrie will be—sort of. The stay includes a virtual welcome from the actress, as well as a brunch in Chelsea, free-flowing cosmos, and the opportunity to try on the clothes in Carrie's walk-in closet, complete with a stylist, photo shoot, and yes, that famous opening-credits tutu.

"I'm excited for our audience to experience Carrie's New York like never before and walk in her shoes, quite literally, for the first time," Parker says in a release. The Airbnb experience comes ahead of HBO's 10-episode And Just Like That..., which kicks off in December. Booking starts Monday for the two stays on Nov. 12 and 13. (Read more Sex and the City stories.)