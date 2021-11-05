Gulf Countries Ban Eternals

(Newser) – The latest Marvel movie comes out in the US on Friday, but in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, the release date for Eternals has been shifted from Nov. 11 to possibly never. Sources tell the Hollywood Reporter that Disney was not willing to make cuts demanded by censors in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Kuwait. The sources say censors did not approve of Phastos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first openly gay superhero. The character, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is married and kisses his on-screen husband in one scene.

Sources tell Deadline that the film has also been blocked in Bahrain and Oman, with censors concerned about the depiction of gods and prophets as well as a same-sex couple. The insiders say a version of the film without any scenes of intimacy, homosexual or heterosexual, will be released in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Lebanon, and Egypt. In Singapore, Eternals has become the first MCU movie to be restricted to audiences 18 years or older, Variety reports. Sources say Singapore censors offered Disney the opportunity to get a lower rating by removing the scene with a same-sex kiss and other scenes depicting a same-sex family unit. (Read more movies stories.)