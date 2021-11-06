People With Ties to Project Veritas Have Property Searched by FBI

(Newser) – Locations associated with the right-wing media group Project Veritas were searched by federal agents Thursday in connection with a diary reported to belong to President Joe Biden’s youngest daughter. The New York Times broke the story that an apartment in New York City and a house in nearby Westchester County, New York, were searched, and the FBI confirmed it. Project Veritas is a group that presents itself as a journalism nonprofit exposing liberal bias in the media. They were reportedly behind the suspension of ABC News journalist David Wright after a conversation with an operative was recorded on a hidden camera. Project Veritas also tried to plant a false story about Roy Moore in the Washington Post.

James O’Keefe, founder of the organization, said it had recently received a grand jury subpoena. He said the group obtained the diary from a tipster but could not authenticate it and did not publish it. He said he turned it over to “law enforcement” after a lawyer for Ashley Biden refused it. He said that the FBI’s assertion that the diary was stolen “smacks of politics,” WaPo reports. Another right-wing organization published pages from the diary, claiming that they had received it from Project Veritas. O’Keefe’s organization is currently suing the Times, the Hill reports. (Read more Project Veritas stories.)