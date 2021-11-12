Cop Could Be Fired Over Woman Who Was Handcuffed Naked

(Newser) – Termination from the force may be in the future of the Chicago police sergeant who approved a search warrant for the home of Anjanette Young and then oversaw an operation in which officers used a battering ram to enter without abiding by the department's "Knock and Announce" policy and handcuffed a naked Young for 40 minutes, even after realizing they were at the wrong home. Officers also ignored her requests to see the search warrant for 15 minutes. This week, Police Superintendent David Brown called for Sgt. Alex Wolinski to be fired over the 2019 incident, NBC News reports. He also called for seven other officers involved in the raid to be suspended or fired, ABC 7 reports. Also this week, the Civilian Office of Police Accountability released its final report on the incident, which called for multiple officers to be disciplined.

Wolinski will appear before the Chicago Police Board, which will ultimately decide his fate, Dec. 3. Other officers have already been served with administrative charges and will likely also appear before the board soon. The Fraternal Order of Police in Chicago called Brown's recommendation "disgusting" and called for his ouster. Young has sued the city and several officers involved; that suit is still pending. Ella French, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in August, was the only officer involved in the raid on Young's home who was said to show Young any "dignity or respect," per COPA. French was the one who ultimately took Young to get dressed and turned off her bodycam for privacy, Fox 32 reports. The report still, however, called for the deceased officer to be suspended for three days. (Read more Chicago stories.)