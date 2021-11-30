Here Are the Most Generous Cities in America

(Newser) – If you're wondering why your socials are suddenly filled with requests for charitable donations, allow us to solve the mystery: It's Giving Tuesday, a day to open up one's wallet for good causes after doing the same in the name of consumerism on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Dwellers in some parts of the country may be more inclined to pony up either their money, services, or time, according to LawnStarter's analysis of 130 of the biggest US cities, using more than a dozen key indicators of philanthropic behavior. The gauges cover both individual generosity (e.g, volunteering, helping out neighbors, offering money to charity) and community generosity, which includes such services as soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and food banks. Minneapolis comes out on top in the rankings. Read on to see what other cities make the top 10:

Minneapolis Seattle Portland, Ore. New York Baltimore Washington, DC St. Paul, Minn. Indianapolis Vancouver, Wash. Chicago