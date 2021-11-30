 
X

Here Are the Most Generous Cities in America

Minneapolis and Seattle top LawnStarter's list
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Nov 30, 2021 12:00 PM CST
Here Are the Most Giving Cities in America
Minnesotans get a pat on the back from LawnStarter for their generosity.   (Getty Images/yacobchuk)

(Newser) – If you're wondering why your socials are suddenly filled with requests for charitable donations, allow us to solve the mystery: It's Giving Tuesday, a day to open up one's wallet for good causes after doing the same in the name of consumerism on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Dwellers in some parts of the country may be more inclined to pony up either their money, services, or time, according to LawnStarter's analysis of 130 of the biggest US cities, using more than a dozen key indicators of philanthropic behavior. The gauges cover both individual generosity (e.g, volunteering, helping out neighbors, offering money to charity) and community generosity, which includes such services as soup kitchens, homeless shelters, and food banks. Minneapolis comes out on top in the rankings. Read on to see what other cities make the top 10:

story continues below

  1. Minneapolis
  2. Seattle
  3. Portland, Ore.
  4. New York
  5. Baltimore
  6. Washington, DC
  7. St. Paul, Minn.
  8. Indianapolis
  9. Vancouver, Wash.
  10. Chicago
See how other cities ranked here. (Check out plans for the "most inclusive city in the world.")

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X