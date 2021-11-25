Ex-Cop Who Hit Man, Took Body Home Is Sentenced

UPDATE

Aug 3, 2023 7:54 AM CDT

A former police officer in New Jersey who was off-duty, drunk, and still wearing his Halloween costume when he hit a pedestrian with his car in the early hours of Nov. 1, 2021, has been sentenced to five years in prison. Prosecutors said that instead of rendering first aid, Louis Santiago, 26, put the body of 29-year-old nurse Damian Dymka in his car and drove home before returning to the scene. He pleaded guilty to three felonies, including second-degree vehicular homicide, NBC News reports. During a hearing Wednesday, the former Newark officer apologized for his "inexcusable" actions. "I forgive you, boy," the victim's father, Andrzej Dymka, told him. "I understand you are a young person. I lost my son. Thank God you're still alive," he said. "And you have a chance to fix your life. I will cross my fingers for you."

Nov 25, 2021 7:50 AM CST

An off-duty New Jersey police officer stands accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian in the middle of the night earlier this month—and then putting the dead man's body in his car and taking it home to debate what to do about it. NBC News reports Newark officer Louis Santiago, 25, was driving at 3am on Nov. 1 when he "failed to maintain his lane and traveled on the right shoulder of the Garden State Parkway," prosecutors said in a statement, per NJ.com. In doing so, he hit 29-year-old nurse Damian Dymka, who was walking on the parkway's shoulder.