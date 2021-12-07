Cuomo Signs Off the Air at SiriusXM, too

(Newser) – Days after being fired by CNN, Chris Cuomo announced Monday that he won't be doing his SiriusXM Radio show anymore, either. In a tweet, the former cable news host said that the past week has been hard on his family, Deadline.com reports, "So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next," he posted. The satellite network confirmed that Let’s Get After It is no more. "We thank Chris for his work at SiriusXM," a spokesperson said, per CNBC. Former ABC reporter Brian Ross hosted Monday's show.

"I look forward to being back in touch with you all in the future," Cuomo told listeners in his tweet. Over the weekend, a lawyer for Cuomo called the firing by CNN unwarranted. It happened after the network had suspended the host over his involvement in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, stay in office despite sexual harassment allegations. The network said it received a new accusation last week of sexual misconduct by Chris Cuomo. "The way my time ended at CNN was hard," Cuomo tweeted Monday. (Read more Chris Cuomo stories.)