 
X

Accusation Surfaced Before Cuomo's Firing

Lawyer says woman alleges 'serious sexual misconduct,' which his spokesman denies
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Dec 5, 2021 4:50 PM CST
CNN Received Accusation Against Cuomo
CNN correspondent Chris Cuomo reports on air in New York in 2018.   (AP Photo/Kevin Hagen, File)

(Newser) – CNN received a new allegation against Chris Cuomo days before firing him—which may have been the "additional information" the network cited in dismissing the host Saturday. Debra Katz, a lawyer, said Sunday that her client has accused Cuomo of "serious sexual misconduct" and that CNN was informed on Wednesday, the Guardian reports. Katz said the allegation is not connected to Cuomo's involvement in helping his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, stave off sexual harassment allegations and keep his office, per the New York Times.

story continues below

"These apparently anonymous allegations are not true," a spokesman for the former CNN anchor said. Katz said her client decided to make the accusation after Chris Cuomo, in discussing the accusations against his brother, said, "I have always cared very deeply about these issues, and profoundly so." Katz said the woman was upset by "the hypocrisy of Chris Cuomo's on-air words and disgusted by his efforts to try to discredit these women." Cuomo's spokesman answered that he "fully stands by his on-air statements about his connection to these issues, both professionally and in a profoundly personal way." (Read more Chris Cuomo stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X