Ghislaine Maxwell Said Epstein Needed Sex 3 Times a Day: Accuser

(Newser) – Another woman who accuses Jeffrey Epstein of sexual abuse testified in Ghislaine Maxwell's trial Monday, and recounted something Maxwell allegedly told her about the billionaire financier: "She said that he needed to have sex about three times a day," said the British woman, testifying under the pseudonym "Kate." She was 17 when she met Epstein overseas, and as she was over the age of legal consent during the alleged sex acts, she is not considered a minor victim in the case, but was still allowed to testify, CNN reports. She said she is testifying anonymously to shield her child from what happened to her, the AP reports. Kate said Maxwell once laid out a schoolgirl outfit for her and suggested she bring Epstein his tea, and that she later asked the woman to help her find other "cute, young, pretty" girls to have sex with Epstein, the BBC reports.

The woman said she never did so, but that she stayed in touch with Epstein until she was in her 30s, because she'd seen how "connected" he and Maxwell were and was concerned what might happen if she cut them off. When she first met Maxwell, Kate was an aspiring musician, and she said Maxwell introduced Epstein as her boyfriend who liked to help young people launch their careers. She later told Kate, the woman testified, that she should help find others to have sex with him "because it was a lot for her to do." Said Kate, "I understood that her job was to take care of Jeffrey's needs." Also Monday, Maxwell's family complained to the attorney general about her rights: They say her "physical welfare and her right to have proper and timely access to her counsel during the trial have been entirely overlooked." (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)