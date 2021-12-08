More Bad News for Chris Cuomo

(Newser) – After losing his job at CNN and his talk show, Chris Cuomo has now lost his book deal. HarperCollins announced Tuesday it is pulling his planned book from publication, the New York Times reports. Deep Denial, described as "a provocative analysis of the harsh truths that the pandemic and Trump years have exposed about America," was originally set for release next year. In further fallout from Cuomo's scandal over his involvement in his brother's sexual harassment scandal, sources tell the Wall Street Journal that CNN President Jeff Zucker said the network will not pay Cuomo severance or grant any compensation at all on what remains of his current contract.

Zucker also said, according to sources, that the network offered Cuomo a leave of absence when allegations first surfaced that he was more involved with his brother's scandal than he admitted, and Zucker reportedly said he wished Cuomo had taken it. Cuomo has reportedly hired a prominent Hollywood lawyer (Bryan Freedman, who represented Megyn Kelly after she was fired by NBC News), though that has not been confirmed by either Cuomo or Freedman. Sources tell the New York Post Cuomo, who has himself been accused of sexual misconduct by a former colleague, plans to sue if CNN does not pay the $18 million left on his contract. In related news, longtime radio host Michael Smerconish is filling in Cuomo's old CNN time slot this week, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.