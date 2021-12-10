Brian Williams' 11th Hour on MSNBC Is at Hand

(Newser) – Brian Williams has been on MSNBC as long as the cable news network has been in business—since 1996. That will end Thursday when the host bids goodbye at the end of the 11th Hour, his nightly program, CNN reports, as the clock strikes midnight EST. Williams announced last month that he was leaving as his contract expires, without being specific about what he's going to do next. MSNBC hasn't said who or what will replace him in that time slot, either; for a while, guests hosts will rotate. Williams has hosted the 11th Hour for five years.

story continues below

"I'll pop up again somewhere," Williams said, per USA Today. Before going to cable, Williams, 62, was NBC's top anchor. He started with the parent network in 1993, per the Wrap. Guests have been paying tribute in their final appearances; New York Times reporter Peter Baker called Williams a role model. MSNBC's president had said in a statement that Williams built a loyal audience for his show and that "our viewers will miss his penetrating questions and thoughtful commentary." (Read more Brian Williams stories.)