Judge Berates Man Who Killed Wife With Spiked Cereal

A Michigan man who was convicted of killing his wife by spiking her cereal with heroin was sentenced Friday to life in prison. Genesee Circuit Court Judge David J. Newblatt handed down the sentence for Jason Harris of Davison in the 2014 death of Christina Davis, MLive.com reports. A jury convicted Jason Harris in November of first-degree murder, solicitation of murder, and delivery of a controlled substance causing death, reports the AP. "I agree completely with their verdict," Newblatt said. "You are guilty. You did this. You are a murderer. You are a liar. I want to make that very clear. The jury saw through your lies and I see through your lies."

A medical examiner had classified Christina Harris’ death in 2014 as an accidental overdose. But investigators subsequently alleged that it was a murder scheme hatched by Jason Harris at their Davison home in Genesee County. Family members insisted that Christina didn’t use drugs. Indeed, a sample of frozen breast milk—she had given birth eight months prior—showed no evidence of it. Jason Harris was charged in 2019, five years after his wife’s death.

He received $120,000 in life insurance benefits. Nine days after his wife's death, Jason Harris bought a plane ticket in order to meet up with a Rhode Island woman he had been texting, reports Fox 2 Detroit. Two weeks after Christina's death, a woman moved into the home (it's not clear if it was the same woman). MLive adds that Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton had said Jason Harris' own siblings told investigators he'd previously spoken "about getting rid of Christina Harris."