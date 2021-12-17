Arrests in Case of Women Who Were Left at Hospitals and Died

(Newser) – Three men have been arrested in the deaths of two women who were dropped at Los Angeles hospitals on the same day last month. Model and aspiring actress Christy Giles, 24, was pronounced dead Nov. 13, shortly after masked men in a black Toyota Prius without a license plate left her at Culver City's Southern California Hospital. Her friend, 26-year-old architect and designer Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, died Nov. 24, some 10 days after the same men are believed to have dropped her at Kaiser Permanente in West Los Angeles. The women had been out partying the previous night. Investigators believe they were given drugs and overdosed at a home in LA's Pico-Robertson neighborhood, per CBS Los Angeles.

Los Angeles Police on Thursday announced the Wednesday arrests of three men. David Pearce, 37, is charged with manslaughter and held on $1 million bail while Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42—an actor who was arrested on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles, per the New York Post—are charged with accessory to manslaughter with bail set at $100,000, per CBS. Photos obtained by FOX 11 show Cabrales-Arzola and Pearce together at a "warehouse party on the eastern edge of downtown Los Angeles" in the early hours of Nov. 13. It’s believed Cabrales-Arzola and Giles left the party with Pearce and his friends, per the outlet, which also cites reports claiming Pearce's neighbors heard moans coming from his home on Nov. 13.

Evidence indicates the women "tried to leave" and had "called an Uber," Giles' husband, Jan Cilliers, tells People. But "whatever happened in the following 12 hours, left them dead." The arrests offer "a small sigh of relief," he adds. But "this is just the beginning of the battle. There's going to be a lot of stuff to get through in order to get these guys in prison." "Based on the investigation, the LAPD is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men," police said in a statement. "We'd love for them to come forward and just add their voices to this case, to help get these guys off the street," Cilliers adds.