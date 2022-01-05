Commenter Mocks Abigail Breslin's Mask, Gets an Earful

(Newser) – Abigail Breslin's dad died in February of COVID-19. So the 25-year-old actress minced no words when a commenter mocked her for wearing a mask in an Instagram photo she posted Monday. "Who's the pathetic loser wearing a mask?" wrote the commenter on the photo of people riding a rollercoaster in Las Vegas. "That pathetic loser would be me, someone who lost their dad due to someone not wearing a mask and giving him Covid," Breslin responded, per People. "You can kindly go f--- off now," she closed.

story continues below

Breslin herself highlighted the comment and her reply in a later Instagram post, then later posted another comment from the same person who said mask-wearing doesn't protect anyone and Breslin's father died because he was "weak." In that caption, Breslin asked fans to report the commenter. Breslin has been outspoken in her support of protective measures against COVID-19 in the past. She's also been open about her grief since losing her dad, E! reports. "I had almost 25 great years of having an awesome dad and I feel as though I know what he'd be saying right now," she wrote in a post on Christmas Eve. "I think it's be [sic] somewhere along the lines of 'why ya crying kid? I'm fiiiiiiine. Don't worry about me! Love you, pretty.'" (Read more Abigail Breslin stories.)