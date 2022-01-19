Moon Knight Star Dies 2 Days After Trailer Released

(Newser) – Gaspard Ulliel, one of the stars of Marvel's upcoming Moon Knight TV miniseries, has died in a skiing accident just two days after the release of the series' trailer. Family members say the 37-year-old Frenchman suffered a head injury in a collision on the slopes in the Savoie region of the French Alps, Deadline reports. He was taken to a hospital by helicopter but died after surgery. Ulliel was a two-time winner of a Cesar, the French equivalent of an Oscar, most recently for his lead role in 2017's It's Not the End of the World. Ulliel also played a young Hannibal Lecter in Hannibal Rising and Yves St. Laurent in the biopic Laurent, per the Guardian. As a teen in 2004, he won the Cesar for Most Promising Actor for his role in A Very Long Engagement.

French culture minister Roselyne Bachelot said she was devastated by the death, Variety reports. "Such a brilliant actor who was reaped by the sickle of death at the peak of his career," she said. In a tweet, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said: "Gaspard Ulliel grew up with cinema and cinema grew with him. They loved each other madly. It is with a heavy heart that we will no longer see his most beautiful interpretation." In Moon Knight, which will debut on Disney Plus on March 30, Ulliel plays art thief Midnight Man. Oscar Isaac stars as Mark Spector, aka Moon Knight. (Read more ski accidents stories.)