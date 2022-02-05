$150K Reward Offered in Lake Tahoe Killing

(Newser) – The daughter of a Lake Tahoe, Calif., man shot to death in a June home invasion is offering 150,000 reasons for someone to come forward about the crime, FOX 40 reports. A man shown on surveillance video sneaked into the home of Robert Spohr and Wendy Wood, hid until they returned home more than four hours later, and then started shooting, police say. Spohr, 70, died, and Wood, 68, survived two gunshot wounds to her head. She woke up after the shooting and, thanks to her dog's help, reached a phone to call 911.

Wood was in the hospital for six weeks and has had to relearn daily tasks such as showering and walking, her daughter Adrienne Spohr told the Sacramento Bee. She fears for the safety of her and her mom, as she and law enforcement officials believe the attack was planned. The man walked up a bike path, past an SUV parked in the driveway, and then ran into the home, police say. He was wearing gloves, white jogging pants, and a dark hoodie. A white gaiter covered his face and neck, and he was carrying a backpack. Because the slaying happened during the heart of the pandemic, authorities believe the shooter blended in despite wearing a hoodie and neck gaiter while walking, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.



"We are trying to get more info from the public, and maybe someone who knows the person to try to get them to come forward," Adrienne Spohr told the Bee. The $150,000 reward is for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction. Spohr also encourages local folks to review any selfies and dashcam or other type of surveillance footage they still have from the date of her father's killing, June 5, on West Lake Boulevard in Homewood, Calif. Officials ask anyone with information to call the tip line of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office at 530-889-7853. (Read more unsolved crimes stories.)