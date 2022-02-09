Vague 'Legal Issues' Delay Team Figure-Skating Medals

(Newser) – The winners in the team figure-skating competition at the Beijing Olympics still haven't received their medals two days later because of what the International Olympic Committee said Wednesday are "legal issues." The ceremony to award the Russian team the gold medals, the United States silver, and Japan bronze was pulled from its scheduled slot late Tuesday. Reporters asked the Kremlin about the issue later Wednesday amid speculation that the gold medals won by six Russian skaters could be at risk. "Let's, for the sake of understanding, wait for some explanations either from our sports officials or from the IOC," said a Kremlin rep.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams earlier cited "legal consultation" required with the governing body of skating. Details of the case weren't specified, though they could involve suspected athlete ineligibility or a doping rules violation. "We have athletes that have won medals involved," Adams said at the daily news briefing. The AP reports the team event took place over three days between Friday and Monday and included two elements in each of men's, women's, pairs, and ice dance categories.

The standout performance was 15-year-old Russian skater Kamila Valieva becoming the first female skater to land a quad jump at an Olympics. American Vincent Zhou tested positive for COVID-19 after his free skate Sunday. If any athlete and team were disqualified or had their results nullified, an appeal would likely follow, which could further delay the medals presentation. The Court of Arbitration for Sport has set up an office in Beijing to hear urgent cases during the Winter Games. Canada placed fourth Monday and would be in line to be upgraded onto the podium.