Rocker Gets His Stolen Car Back

(Newser) – Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has his beloved vintage car back, but two electric guitars may be gone for good. Last week, somebody stole Armstrong's 1962 Chevy II Nova, and the singer put out a plea for its return on social media, reports CNN. "This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years," he tweeted, asking people to send in tips to California's Costa Mesa police department. Whether it was the result of his public plea or not, police recovered the car Tuesday night, abandoned in El Modena in the city of Orange, per SFGate.

story continues below

In another social media post, Armstrong expressed thanks the vehicle was in "one piece" and thanked everyone who supported the search. "Joy ride? Maybe.. who knows," he wrote. "We live in desperate times." Missing from the vehicle were two guitars and an amp. The vehicle wasn't stolen from Armstrong's residence but from a business in Costa Mesa, per the AP. Amid the search, Armstrong posted a YouTube video: “To the people that stole it, the one thing is, like, I don’t want anyone to go to jail," he said. "Just drop it off. Or, you know, and if you do get caught, I’ll bail you out. I just want my car back.” (Read more Billie Joe Armstrong stories.)