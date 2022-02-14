(Newser) – A former Levi's exec is calling out her longtime employer in an essay, saying she was forced out of her job because of her views about school COVID lockdowns. In the essay on the Substack channel Common Sense, Jennifer Sey writes that she got into hot water with the company after repeatedly voicing her view that such lockdowns do more harm than good to children. Sey worked for Levi's for more than 20 years, eventually becoming brand president. "In the last month, the CEO told me that it was 'untenable' for me to stay," she writes. "I was offered a $1 million severance package, but I knew I'd have to sign a nondisclosure agreement about why I'd been pushed out. ... I just can't do it. Sorry, Levi's." So far, the company hasn't responded to her publicly. More coverage:

