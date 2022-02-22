(Newser) – Looking to avoid crowds while visiting a national park? A CNN travel story highlights the 15 least-visited parks in the nation, with Alaska's Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve topping the list. It logs only about 7,000 visits each year, largely because visitors must fly there, instead of driving. No. 2 is remote in a different way: The National Park of American Samoa is on a volcanic island and gets about 8,500 visits a year. As for the rest, parks in Alaska dominate the list. Here are the non-Alaskan entrants in the top 10:



No. 4: North Cascades National Park, Washington (17,855 visits)

No. 7: Isle Royale National Park, Michigan (25,844)

No 9: Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida (83,817)