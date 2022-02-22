 
X

This Is the Least-Visited National Park in America

Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve in Alaska is where you can head for some solitude
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 22, 2022 4:37 PM CST
Here Are the Least-Visited National Parks
North Cascades National Park in Washington usually isn't packed with visitors.   (Getty/SoisudaS)

(Newser) – Looking to avoid crowds while visiting a national park? A CNN travel story highlights the 15 least-visited parks in the nation, with Alaska's Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve topping the list. It logs only about 7,000 visits each year, largely because visitors must fly there, instead of driving. No. 2 is remote in a different way: The National Park of American Samoa is on a volcanic island and gets about 8,500 visits a year. As for the rest, parks in Alaska dominate the list. Here are the non-Alaskan entrants in the top 10:

  • No. 4: North Cascades National Park, Washington (17,855 visits)
  • No. 7: Isle Royale National Park, Michigan (25,844)
  • No 9: Dry Tortugas National Park, Florida (83,817)
(Check out the full list.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X