California Cops Chase Stolen Party Bus

(Newser) – The California Highway Patrol chased a stolen party bus across southern California Tuesday before it slammed into a sedan north of Los Angeles. Top Dog Limo Bus owner Susie Leitzke tells KTLA that the 40-foot vehicle was stolen in San Diego Tuesday morning when a person jumped in while the driver was doing a pickup. She says local cops searched for it until around 90 minutes later, when she received a call from somebody on the 405 Freeway who complained that somebody in one of the company's vehicles was "driving crazy on the freeway and doing 90mph."

"I explained to him that was a stolen bus and he stayed on the phone until we called dispatch and got somebody out there," Leitzke says. Police say the driver continued speeding during a pursuit on freeways through Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley, and Santa Clarita before they exited the freeway in Palmdale and hit a silver four-door car minutes later, Fox 11 reports. There were no immediate reports of injuries, but the vehicle was heavily damaged. Patrol units surrounded the bus and a woman exited the vehicle and was taken into custody at gunpoint, reports the Santa Clarita Valley Signal. (Read more California stories.)