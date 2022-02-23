Screaming Trees Singer Mark Lanegan Dies

(Newser) – Singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan, who sometimes recorded as "Dark Mark" and lived up to that nickname in his music's themes, died at his Ireland home Tuesday morning. He was 57. Lanegan, who started the band Screaming Trees as a 21-year-old alcoholic with a history of juvenile arrests in his small rural hometown in Washington state, found success on the alt-rock airwaves in the 1990s starting with the band's single "Nearly Lost You," which was featured on the Singles soundtrack. Lanegan also launched his three-decade-long solo career at that time, collaborating with Kurt Cobain and others as part of the Pacific Northwest's rock scene, but the decade was also marked by his battle with drug addiction, the breakup of the Screaming Trees, and even a period of time spent homeless, Variety reports.

After a stint in rehab, Lanegan appeared on five Queens of the Stone Age albums and worked on many other collaborations, including three albums with Belle & Sebastian singer Isobel Campbell. He "was truly a prolific collaborator," Pitchfork notes, working with a plethora of musicians also including Moby and Neko Case. After a near-death experience in 2012, he was for a time uninterested in music, but ultimately returned to his solo career, most recently releasing Straight Songs of Sorrow in 2020, the AV Club reports. He published a memoir that same year, Sing Backwards and Weep. Last year he published another memoir, Devil in a Coma, which included a description of his harrowing, monthslong battle with COVID-19 that the Guardian excerpted. No cause of death for the musician has been released. (Read more obituary stories.)