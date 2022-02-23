 
X

Screaming Trees Singer Mark Lanegan Dies

No cause of death yet released for the prolific musician
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 23, 2022 12:40 AM CST
Screaming Trees Singer Mark Lanegan Dies
Mark Lanegan performs at the Sonic Temple Art and Music Festival in Columbus, Ohio on May 18, 2019.   (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)

(Newser) – Singer-songwriter Mark Lanegan, who sometimes recorded as "Dark Mark" and lived up to that nickname in his music's themes, died at his Ireland home Tuesday morning. He was 57. Lanegan, who started the band Screaming Trees as a 21-year-old alcoholic with a history of juvenile arrests in his small rural hometown in Washington state, found success on the alt-rock airwaves in the 1990s starting with the band's single "Nearly Lost You," which was featured on the Singles soundtrack. Lanegan also launched his three-decade-long solo career at that time, collaborating with Kurt Cobain and others as part of the Pacific Northwest's rock scene, but the decade was also marked by his battle with drug addiction, the breakup of the Screaming Trees, and even a period of time spent homeless, Variety reports.

story continues below

After a stint in rehab, Lanegan appeared on five Queens of the Stone Age albums and worked on many other collaborations, including three albums with Belle & Sebastian singer Isobel Campbell. He "was truly a prolific collaborator," Pitchfork notes, working with a plethora of musicians also including Moby and Neko Case. After a near-death experience in 2012, he was for a time uninterested in music, but ultimately returned to his solo career, most recently releasing Straight Songs of Sorrow in 2020, the AV Club reports. He published a memoir that same year, Sing Backwards and Weep. Last year he published another memoir, Devil in a Coma, which included a description of his harrowing, monthslong battle with COVID-19 that the Guardian excerpted. No cause of death for the musician has been released. (Read more obituary stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X