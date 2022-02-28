Ladies, You Might Want to Move Here

(Newser) – Whether it's the job market or political representation in DC, women often seem to come up with "the short end of the stick," notes WalletHub, which decided to figure out which parts of the country might offer the best opportunities for women. The personal finance site looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia to figure out where women's jobs are most secure, where they can get the best health care, and where they'll be safest, among other factors. WalletHub looked at more than two dozen metrics in two main categories: women's economic and social well-being—think high school graduation and unemployment rates, earnings for female workers, and how accommodating a state is to working moms—and women's health care and safety, which encompasses everything from the quality of women's hospitals and how well they keep up with preventive health care, to baby-friendliness, the share of physically active women, and depression and suicide rates. Massachusetts emerged on top as the best state for women, while Oklahoma came in last. Here, the other states in the top and bottom 10:



Best States

Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Women's Health Care and Safety" category) Minnesota (No. 1 in "Women's Economic and Social Well-Being" category) New York Hawaii District of Columbia Vermont Maryland Iowa Washington Rhode Island

Worst States