 
X

Ladies, You Might Want to Move Here

WalletHub ranks the best, worst states for women, with Massachusetts coming out on top
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 28, 2022 9:15 AM CST
Here Are the Best, Worst States for Women
Massachusetts is at the top of WalletHub's list.   (Getty Images/DisobeyArt)

(Newser) – Whether it's the job market or political representation in DC, women often seem to come up with "the short end of the stick," notes WalletHub, which decided to figure out which parts of the country might offer the best opportunities for women. The personal finance site looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia to figure out where women's jobs are most secure, where they can get the best health care, and where they'll be safest, among other factors. WalletHub looked at more than two dozen metrics in two main categories: women's economic and social well-being—think high school graduation and unemployment rates, earnings for female workers, and how accommodating a state is to working moms—and women's health care and safety, which encompasses everything from the quality of women's hospitals and how well they keep up with preventive health care, to baby-friendliness, the share of physically active women, and depression and suicide rates. Massachusetts emerged on top as the best state for women, while Oklahoma came in last. Here, the other states in the top and bottom 10:

Best States

  1. Massachusetts (No. 1 in "Women's Health Care and Safety" category)
  2. Minnesota (No. 1 in "Women's Economic and Social Well-Being" category)
  3. New York
  4. Hawaii
  5. District of Columbia
  6. Vermont
  7. Maryland
  8. Iowa
  9. Washington
  10. Rhode Island

Worst States

  1. Alaska
  2. Georgia
  3. Texas
  4. Idaho
  5. Mississippi
  6. Louisiana
  7. South Carolina
  8. Arkansas (last in "Women's Health Care and Safety" category)
  9. Alabama (last in "Women's Economic and Social Well-Being" category)
  10. Oklahoma

Check out WalletHub's full ranking to see how other states fared. (As people get back to work after two-plus years of the pandemic, a gender gap exists.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X