Cops: Man Broke Into Model's Home, Filmed Her as She Slept

(Newser) – A man obsessed with a model he had contacted on the OnlyFans adult website appears to have spent a significant amount of time hiding in her attic, investigators say. Pennsylvania man Mauricio Damian Guerrero, 20, was arrested last month after the woman reported seeing somebody standing in the hallway of the home she shares with her mother in New Hampshire, NBC reports. Police say they heard footsteps from the attic and found Guerrero hiding on the roof. Prosecutors say Guerrero admitted breaking into the home multiple times. They say he told them he stole a key, had it copied at a Home Depot, and returned it.

According to an affidavit, the woman said she found food, headphones, and a cup full of urine in the attic, PhillyVoice reports. She said she had given Guerrero her old address because he had offered to buy her a TV, and he ended up driving around 400 miles to New Hampshire and sleeping in his car outside the building. It's not clear how he obtained her new address. Investigators say Guerrero took video of the woman while she was sleeping naked, People reports. Police reported finding photos of the woman and underwear that had apparently been stolen in Guerrero's car. In the attic, they found a tile tracking device that the suspect admitted he wanted to place on the woman's car so he could follow her.

The woman and her mother told police that things had seemed "off" around the house the week Guerrero was arrested, with a downstairs window left slightly open. The woman said it had seemed like her keys disappeared from a counter and reappeared while she was looking for them, but she decided she was "just busy." Guerrero has been charged with four felony counts of burglary and prosecutors say more charges are possible. He was released on $2,500 bail last month—against prosecutors' wishes—with strict conditions including a ban on contacting the woman or traveling to New Hampshire.