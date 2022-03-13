The Batman Reigns, but BTS Concert Is a Hit

(Newser) – In its second weekend of release, Warner Bros.' The Batman easily remained the No. 1 movie in North American theaters with $66 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday, while a live BTS concert broadcast was one-day-only blockbuster. Matt Reeves' Caped Crusader reboot starring Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz held well in its second week, dropping a modest 51%—a good rate for a comic book movie—from its $134 million debut and bringing its domestic total to $238.5 million. It's done nearly identical business overseas, the AP reports, leading to $463.2 million globally thus far.

No new wide releases opened over the weekend. But theaters were packed, albeit just for one day, for BTS Permission to Dance on Stage: Seoul. The live broadcast Saturday of the band's first stage concert in South Korea since 2019 grossed $6.8 million in 797 North American theaters. Globally, it made $32.6 million—a testament to the immense popularity of the South Korean boy band. Tickets to the event screenings went for as much as $35. The paucity of competition for The Batman was partly due to other studios staying away from one of the year’s more anticipated films. But it was also reflective of an early 2022 trend and changes accelerated by the pandemic. With more major movies going straight to streaming, theatrical offerings are slimmer.

Final domestic figures will be released Monday, but here are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore: