"Let's go, Brandon," the catchphrase that's code among Trump supporters for "F--- Joe Biden," has made its way, in a way, onto an Alabama man's license plate, and he's going to be allowed to keep it there. AL.com reports that the state will allow Nathan Kirk, owner of a gun shop in Oneonta, to keep "LGBFJB," which covers both phrases, on his tag, after an initial fight that seemed as if Kirk's plate would be recalled. Kirk had applied for the plate in October, handing over $700 for the rights to it. He tells the Trussville Tribune he finally received the plate in January. But in mid-February, he received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue recalling the plate, saying it contained "objectionable language" that was "offensive to the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama."

Kirk was told he had 10 days to turn in his plate or his license would be revoked. He also risked fines and having his Ford F-150 King Ranch truck impounded if he didn't comply. The Department of Revenue said its main objection was that vulgarity, in the form of a representation of the f-word, was present on the plate. But Kirk says the "F" really stands for "forget," as in "forget Joe Biden"—and that it's his First Amendment right to say that. "It's letters," Kirk tells AL.com. "It could be my kid's initials. It could be my grandmother or grandfather. It's just letters. It doesn't spell anything." Kirk publicized his story, which got picked up by right-leaning media outlets across the country.

He says he even tagged Gov. Kay Ivey in a post and was contacted by David Clarke, the former sheriff of Milwaukee County, Wis., over the matter, per the Tribune. Soon after, Kirk says, he heard back from the state in his favor. "The Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, has determined the above referenced license plate will not be recalled," a March 9 letter to Kirk informed him, per AL.com. "We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused." Kirk says he sees the new development as a "victory," and he's making it perfectly clear what the first three letters of the plate stand for: He now has a "Don't tread on me" cover over it, with the words "Let's go, Brandon" clearly spelled out. (Read more license plates stories.)