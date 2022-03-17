 


Court Orders Smollett Freed Pending Appeal

Actor can be released on personal recognizance
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Mar 16, 2022 7:05 PM CDT
Smollett Wins His Release Pending Appeal
Actor Jussie Smollett tears up after listening to his brother testify at his sentencing hearing last week in Chicago.   (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool)

(Newser) – Jussie Smollett was ordered released from jail Wednesday by an appeals court that agreed with his lawyers that he should be freed pending the appeal of his conviction for lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack. The ruling came after a Cook County judge sentenced Smollett last week to immediately begin serving 150 days in jail for his conviction on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. The appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn't have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required. It was unclear late Wednesday how soon he may be released, the AP reports. (Read more Jussie Smollett stories.)

